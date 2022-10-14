AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 14TH: 62°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 14TH: 39°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:19 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 6:28 PM

Partly cloudy to mostly clear Friday evening and overnight. Patchy valley fog and patchy frost possible. Lows in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees.

Mostly to partly sunny Saturday. Weak front with limited moisture moves in, biggest impact being increasing winds. Southwest winds with gusts over 30 mph for the afternoon. A few sprinkles possible while the front passes late day, but most of the area stays dry. Highs Saturday in the mid to upper 60s. Turning mainly clear again by the evening and for the overnight. Lows in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees. Patchy frost again possible.

Another mostly to partly sunny day Sunday. Staying dry and seasonable. Highs Sunday near 60 degrees. Increasing clouds for the overnight with a stray shower possible late. Lows in the low to mid 40s. Stronger frontal system moving through the region early next week. Chance for showers continues from Monday into midweek. Temperatures dropping below average for this time of the year.

FRIDAY NIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY TO MOSTLY CLEAR. PATCHY FROST & VALLEY FOG POSSIBLE

LOW: 37

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE LATE DAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 36

SUNDAY: TIMES OF SUN & CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE OVERNIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 63 LOW: 40

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS. WINDY

HIGH: 55 LOW: 33

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS. WINDY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS. WINDY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 36

FRIDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 37

