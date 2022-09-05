AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 5TH: 79°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 5TH : 53°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:37 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 7:35 PM

Throughout Labor Day, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms have affected the Twin Tiers. A flood watch is in effect for most of the region until Tuesday morning. Expect rainfall accumulations over an inch in localized areas, including parts of Chemung County. The main driving threats for tonight include low visibility and hydroplaning. Thunderstorms are not expected to be severe.

Rain will be on and off for the first half of the week as a few low pressure systems linger near the Twin Tiers. The first round of showers moves out overnight, leaving behind a mostly cloudy start to Tuesday morning. Humidity sticks around for Tuesday afternoon, so the chance of light rain showers cannot be ruled out. Highs reach the low 70’s. Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of a drizzle. Lows in the upper 50’s.

Our next round of scattered rain showers moves into the Twin Tiers Wednesday morning as the last low pressure system starts moving away from the region. Temperatures stay below average thanks to northerly winds and excess cloud cover. Highs only reach the low 70’s. High pressure returns by the end of the workweek, leading to warmer and quieter weather. Active weather comes back in the beginning of next week.

Have a great night!

TUESDAY: LIGHT RAIN LIKELY, MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 71 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: LINGERING SHOWERS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: DRYING OUT, MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 55

FRIDAY: SUNSHINE!

HIGH: 80 LOW: 55

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUD COVER

HIGH: 81 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 60

MONDAY: CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 59

