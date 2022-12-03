AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 3RD: 42°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 3RD: 26°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:18 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 4:36 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Scattered showers across the Twin Tiers today with breezy conditions. More details below:

TODAY:

On and off rain showers this morning and afternoon in the Twin Tiers. Rainfall could accumulate up to 0.2″ for much of the region. A wind advisory is in effect for parts of the Southern Tier later this morning, including Steuben and Schuyler Counties. Wind gusts over 30 MPH are possible. Temperatures reach the low 50’s after a warm front moves out.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy with a few lake effect snow showers. Highest chances of snow are out west and near the Finger Lakes. Temperatures drop to the mid 20’s across the region behind a cold front.

TOMORROW:

Drying out Sunday as high pressure builds into the Twin Tiers. Mostly sunny in the afternoon. Temperatures only reach the low 40’s due to a rush of arctic air following Saturday’s cold front. Staying dry overnight with clear skies. Lows in the low 20’s.

NEXT WEEK:

Sunshine and dry weather continues for Monday, but cloud cover increases late in the afternoon. Rain and snow showers return on Tuesday as another frontal system moves through the Twin Tiers. Showers last into Wednesday with above-average temperatures. Conditions return to near average by the end of the workweek immediately following another cold front. A slight chance of snow on Thursday, but dry weather returns on Friday.

SATURDAY: ON AND OFF SHOWERS, BREEZY

HIGH: 52 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, COOLER

HIGH: 41 LOW: 22

MONDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS IN THE AFTERNOON

HIGH: 45 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: CHANCE RAIN AND SNOW

HIGH: 47 LOW: 37

WEDNESDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 51 LOW: 39

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, SLIGHT CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 26

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 22

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter