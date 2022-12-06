AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 6TH: 41°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 6TH: 25°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:21 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:36 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Spotty showers across the Twin Tiers this evening. Staying mostly cloudy at first tonight, but another round of rainfall moves in later. More details below:

TONIGHT:

On and off rain showers in the Twin Tiers overnight as low pressure stays in control of the region. Skies remain cloudy when it is not raining. Winds are light and variable. Lows in the low 40’s.

TOMORROW:

Scattered showers continue affecting the Twin Tiers. Above-average temperatures are likely as a warm front moves closer towards the region from the south. Highs reach near the mid 50’s by the middle of the afternoon. Rain moves out in the evening along with the low pressure system. Overnight, drying out, but staying mostly cloudy. Lows drop to the upper 30’s.

AFTER WEDNESDAY:

A few lake effect snow flurries are possible in parts of the Twin Tiers Thursday morning. Winds shift from the northwest and bring much cooler conditions for the day after a cold front moves out. Highs reach the mid 40’s. Another chance of rain and snow is likely for Friday as another low pressure system moves in from the Great Plains. Temperatures return to near average. Showers hold out Saturday morning, but drier conditions return for the rest of the weekend and Monday. Rainfall may return next Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 37

THURSDAY: AM FLURRIES, MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 29

FRIDAY: SNOW AND RAIN IN THE AFTERNOON

HIGH: 42 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: SHOWERS IN THE MORNING

HIGH: 43 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE OF FLURRIES

HIGH: 42 LOW: 30

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 33

