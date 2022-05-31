AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 31ST: 74°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 31ST: 48°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:35 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:36 PM

Closing out Tuesday with partly cloudy skies. Patchy fog likely overnight as humidity holds out across the Twin Tiers. Lows near the mid 60’s.

Our next active weather pattern moves into the region for Wednesday. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the Finger Lakes during the morning hours. These showers and thunderstorms move through the rest of the Twin Tiers in the afternoon. Strong instability could bring microbursts of severe weather, including strong storms and damaging winds. Highs reach near the mid 80’s. Overnight, spotty showers likely, but mainly drying out as a cold front behind the storms moves out of the region. Lows near the mid 50’s.

Thursday starts with mostly cloudy skies and cooler conditions. Highs only reach the mid 70’s. Showers will likely linger in the Northern Tier by the evening hours as winds shift. Overnight, dry conditions continue with partly cloudy skies. Lows near the upper 40’s. Dry and quiet weather continues for Friday and this weekend. Sunshine and highs in the mid 70’s likely as high pressure builds into the Twin Tiers. Chances of rain may return by Monday.

Have a great night!

WEDNESDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS/ ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 49

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 74 LOW: 47

SATURDAY: SUNSHINE!

HIGH: 73 LOW: 46

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 77 LOW: 54

MONDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: LINGERING SHOWERS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

