AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 28TH: 44°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 28TH: 27°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:13 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 4:38 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Conditions quiet down tonight. Skies remain partly to mostly cloudy. More details below:

TONIGHT:

Partly to mostly cloudy skies and calmer wind speeds. Staying dry throughout the night as high pressure builds into the region. Lows in the mid 20’s.

TOMORROW:

Moisture slowly builds in from the west due to an active disturbance moving through the Great Lakes. This leads to mostly cloudy skies for Tuesday, but dryness continues as high pressure remains in control of the Twin Tiers. Highs in the mid 40’s. Cloud cover increases sharply overnight. Our next active weather pattern moves in later. Lows in the mid 30’s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Scattered showers affect the Twin Tiers throughout Wednesday as the disturbance moves quickly through the region. This disturbance is mainly in the form of a cold front. Widespread rainfall and windy conditions are likely due to how strong the cold front becomes when it arrives in New York State. Wind gusts up to 40 MPH are possible. Rain shifts to lake effect snow overnight and Thursday as temperatures drop below average. Drying out by the end of the workweek. A mix of sun and clouds this weekend with above-average temperatures.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS, WINDY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: LAKE EFFECT SNOW, BREEZY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 23

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 51 LOW: 28

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 27

MONDAY: CLOUDY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 29

