AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 11TH: 64°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 11TH: 40°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:15 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 6:33 PM

High pressure allowing for plenty of sunshine Tuesday. Mostly clear for the evening, then increasing high clouds late as high pressure moves out. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

High pressure continues to move out and upper-level moisture moves in Wednesday. Filtered sunshine by late day. Still mild for this time of the year with a gusty south wind ushering warmth into the area. Highs near 70 degrees. Building clouds for the evening and spotty showers possible overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Slow moving cold front moves in Thursday and coming along with plenty of moisture. Rain likely and a few isolated rumbles of thunder also possible. Average rainfall amounts of 0.5-1″, but isolated higher amounts possible. Keeping an eye on Thursday’s weather as isolated flooding is a possibility. Highs near 60 degrees with a gusty south wind. Rainfall lingers for the early overnight, but won’t be as steady. Drying out late and lows in the low to mid 40s. Decreasing clouds Friday as high pressure builds back into the region. Highs into the 50s. Dry start to the weekend with increasing clouds. Chance for a few showers returns late day Saturday and for Sunday, but it won’t be a washout. Chance for showers continues early next week.

TUESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR

LOW: 42

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE OVERNIGHT SHOWERS. WINDY

HIGH: 71 LOW: 54

THURSDAY: RAIN LIKELY. T-STORM POSSIBLE & WINDY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS & BREEZY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 36

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE OVERNIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 42

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. FEW SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 60 LOW: 37

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 34

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 51 LOW: 32

