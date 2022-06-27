AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 27TH: 81°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 27TH: 56°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:33 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 8:48 PM

High pressure builds into the region through Monday night. Decreasing clouds through late day and turning mostly clear for the overnight. Lows near 50 degrees.

High pressure bringing us a pleasant Tuesday. Mostly sunny and dry for the afternoon. Comfortable with highs into the low to mid 70s and lows humidity. Mostly clear and dry overnight. Lows near 50 degrees.

Weak front with limited moisture moves through Wednesday. Dry start to the day, but isolated showers and thunderstorms become possible for the afternoon and early evening. Otherwise, increasing clouds into the late day hours. Highs in the mid 70s to near 80 degrees. Decreasing clouds for the overnight. Lows into the mid to upper 50s. High pressure again builds into the region for the end of the workweek. Dry Thursday through Friday afternoon and heating up. Highs into the 80s Thursday, then near 90 degrees for highs on Friday. Chance for showers and thunderstorms returns Friday night and for the start of the weekend as a cold front moves through the region. Cold front will also drop our temperatures, but closer to average for this time of the year. Highs Saturday and Sunday near 80 degrees. Dry Sunday, then slight chance for rainfall for the 4th of July holiday.

MONDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR

LOW: 50

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 49

WEDNESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. ISO. SHOWER/STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 79 LOW: 54

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 86 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: HOT & HAZY. CHANCE OVERNIGHT RAINFALL

HIGH: 90 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 55

MONDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE RAINFALL

HIGH: 80 LOW: 50

