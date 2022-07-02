AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 2ND: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 2ND: 57°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:36 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 8:47 PM

Waking up to a cloudy and wet Saturday. Light, scattered rain showers continue moving swiftly across much of the Twin Tiers. Showers turn spotty by the beginning of the afternoon. Clearing out by around 4 PM. A mix of sun and clouds is the main weather story for the rest of the day. Highs reach the low 80’s. Overnight, staying dry with partly cloudy skies. Lows near the mid 50’s.

Dry and pleasant weather continues for the rest of the weekend. Plenty of sunshine on Sunday as high pressure builds into the region. Highs reach the low 80’s. Staying dry overnight with a few passing thin clouds. Lows drop near the mid 50’s.

Mugginess returns for the Fourth of July. Increasing cloud cover and spotty rain showers mid afternoon, followed by mostly cloudy skies overnight. Chances of rain increase heading into Tuesday. Rumbles of isolated thunderstorms possible. Showers and storms last until Wednesday morning. Chances of showers cannot be ruled out for the rest of the workweek. Highs stay in the low 80’s. Mostly sunny skies return by mid afternoon Friday.

Have a great day!

SATURDAY: SHOWERS IN THE MORNING, MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: SUNSHINE!

HIGH: 81 LOW: 54

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, SHOWERS MOVING IN LATE

HIGH: 86 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS AND ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 83 LOW: 59

