AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 26TH: 45°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 26TH: 27°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:11 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 4:39 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Cloud cover moves out this morning, paving way for sunshine this afternoon. More details below:

TODAY:

Sunny skies and staying dry as high pressure builds into the Twin Tiers. This is a strong high pressure system, so winds may reach 10 MPH this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50’s.

TONIGHT:

High pressure is still in control of the region, so conditions remain dry. Cloud cover slowly increases ahead of Sunday’s weather pattern. Lows in the low 30’s.

TOMORROW:

Cloud cover continues increasing in the morning as high pressure moves out quickly. Low pressure builds in during the afternoon with large amounts of moisture. This leads to widespread rain showers throughout the day. Heavy downpours are likely in the evening due to warmer conditions. Rainfall accumulations could possibly reach a half an inch in some parts of the region. Highs reach the low 50’s. Overnight, cloudy with a few lingering showers. Lows in the upper 30’s.

NEXT WEEK:

Cloudy skies with a few lingering showers on Monday. Drier conditions return Tuesday, but enough moisture is in the air for another chance of showers on Wednesday. Temperatures stay above average until Thursday, which is when a chance of spotty snow showers is possible. Drier conditions return Friday.

SATURDAY: SUNNY AND A BIT BREEZY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 33

SUNDAY: WIDESPREAD RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 51 LOW: 37

MONDAY: CHANCE AM SHOWERS, CLOUDY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 36

WEDNESDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: SPOTTY SNOW POSSIBLE

HIGH: 40 LOW: 23

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 28

