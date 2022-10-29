AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 29TH: 56°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 29TH: 35°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:37 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 6:05 PM

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A beautiful weekend in the Twin Tiers with plenty of sunshine and temperatures staying above average. More details below:

TODAY:

Dry and sunny this afternoon as high pressure stays in control of the Twin Tiers. Winds are light and variable throughout the day. High temperatures reach the low to mid 60’s.

TONIGHT:

Clear skies with patchy valley fog likely. Winds stay calm throughout the night. Temperatures drop to the upper 20’s.

TOMORROW:

Cloud cover increases as a low pressure system moves near the Twin Tiers from the southwest. High temperatures reach the mid 60’s. Overnight, cloud cover thickens. A few isolated showers may be possible. Low temperatures in the upper 20’s.

NEXT WEEK:

A chance of scattered showers on Halloween. Rainfall may likely occur during the morning hours and later in the afternoon. Please bring an umbrella while trick-or-treating. Showers last until Tuesday afternoon. Drying out midweek as another high pressure system moves near the Twin Tiers. Cloud cover increases by the end of the workweek. This is due to a cold front moving in from the Great Lakes. Temperatures remain above average throughout the week, with highs ranging from the low to upper 60’s.

SATURDAY: SUNSHINE, ABOVE-AVERAGE TEMPERATURES

HIGH: 64 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 40

MONDAY: CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 48

TUESDAY: CHANCE OF AFTERNOON SHOWERS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 47

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 67 LOW: 44

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 66 LOW: 46

FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 50

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter