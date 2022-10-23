AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 23RD: 59°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 23RD: 36°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:29 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 6:14 PM

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A quiet end to the weekend with partly cloudy skies and dry conditions. More details below:

TODAY: Partly cloudy and dry as high pressure continues to control much of the Twin Tiers. The warming trend that started late last week continues as well. Highs in the upper 60’s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies continue overnight. The highest amount of cloud cover is off to the east as a low pressure system strengthens along the east coast. Staying dry. Lows in the low 40’s.

TOMORROW: Breaks in cloud cover in the afternoon. The greatest cloud cover is still off to the east. Highs reach the low 70’s, which is likely the peak temperature this week. Overnight, increasing clouds with a stray shower. The highest chances stay off to the east as the low continues to strengthen. Low temperatures drop to the upper 40’s.

THIS WEEK: Mostly cloudy on Tuesday with stray showers off to the east. Another disturbance moves in from the Great Lakes Region on Wednesday, mainly in the form of a cold front. Scattered showers are likely Wednesday afternoon and overnight. Cooler and drier conditions on Thursday after the cold front moves out of the region. Temperatures only reach the low 60’s Thursday and Friday. A chance of showers may return on Saturday.

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, WARMING TREND CONTINUES

HIGH: 69 LOW: 43

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 47

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, A STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 72 LOW: 53

WEDNESDAY: CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 48

THURSDAY: MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 41

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 44

SATURDAY: CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 43

