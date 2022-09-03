AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 3RD: 79°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 3RD: 54°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:35 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 7:38 PM

Waking up to a quiet Saturday morning. Cloud cover increases later this afternoon. Staying dry and non-active throughout the day. Highs near 85. Overnight, cloud cover levels out with a chance of a drizzle. Lows in the mid 60’s.

Sunday morning begins with mostly cloudy skies and quiet weather, but our next active weather pattern moves in during the afternoon. A band of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms flow into the Twin Tiers ahead of a cold front. A few heavy downpours likely, but nothing too severe is expected. Highs reach the low 80’s. Overnight, chances of showers continue as the cold front stalls just south of the region. Rainfall amounts could total up to .25″ before Monday. Lows in the low 60’s.

Showers and thunderstorms continue for Monday. More widespread rainfall is expected as a low pressure system moves near the Twin Tiers. The center of the low will be closer to Binghamton, where the heaviest downpours and strongest thunderstorms could arise. Severe weather cannot be ruled out near the Twin Tiers though. Showers linger into Tuesday, but conditions dry out Wednesday. Highs are only in the 70’s thanks to the effects of the cold front. Warming up and staying dry for the rest of the week as high pressure lingers over the region.

Have a great day!

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS, A BIT WARMER

HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

SUNDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS/ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 62

MONDAY: WIDESPREAD RAINFALL/A FEW THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: LINGERING SHOWERS, MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: DRYING OUT, MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 83 LOW: 55

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 84 LOW: 57

