AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 3RD: 75°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 3RD: 49°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:33 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 8:38 PM

Dry air working into the region allowing for decreasing clouds Friday evening. Turning mostly clear and staying dry. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

High pressure our main weather-maker this weekend. Sunny to mostly sunny conditions Saturday. Breezy conditions, but winds keeping dry and comfortable air in place. Highs near 70 degrees. Mainly clear for the overnight and cool. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Mid and high-level clouds filter into the region late day Sunday. Still, another pleasant day in store for us with highs into the low to mid 70s. Slight chance for a shower late day and overnight, mainly to our north. Lows near 50 degrees. Forecast models trending towards a mainly dry Monday, but with increasing clouds. Highs near 80 degrees. Our next chance for rainfall looks to return overnight and for Tuesday with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs Tuesday near 70 degrees with a cold front moving through the region. Active weather continues for the end of the new workweek.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & BREEZY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 41

SUNDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 50

MONDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE PM SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 52

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 54

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 49

