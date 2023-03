AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 12TH: 43°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 12TH: 22°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:25 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 7:10 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – A mix of rain and snow showers move into the Twin Tiers overnight. How much time do we have before the storm gets worse? More details below:

TONIGHT:

A chance of rain and snow showers overnight as a strong and long-lasting low pressure system moves in. Precipitation may likely start in the Northern Tier and work its way up to the Southern Tier. Chances of snow are greater due to temperatures dropping to the low 30’s.

TOMORROW:

Scattered snow and rain continue for Monday. Rain showers are more likely in the Finger Lakes region and the valleys, and snow showers are more likely in the higher elevations. Highs reach the low 40’s. Overnight, snow showers continue as temperatures drop to the upper 20’s. Snow accumulations could range from a trace to an inch after Monday.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Scattered snow showers continue for all of Tuesday. Temperatures only reach the low 30’s as winds shift from the north. Gusts up to 30 mph are possible. The large low pressure system condenses into a strong Nor’easter, which could result in heavy snow at times. A winter storm watch calls for accumulations reaching 6 to 12 inches, with the higher amounts in the higher elevations and out east. Snow lingers into Wednesday morning, but conditions dry out for Wednesday afternoon. Additional snow accumulations up to an inch are possible. Mild weather for Thursday with partly sunny skies and temperatures reaching the upper 40’s. Showers return Friday and Saturday. Temperatures peak into the mid 50’s by the end of the workweek.

MONDAY: RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: SNOW SHOWERS, BREEZY

HIGH: 33 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: LINGERING SHOWERS, BREEZY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 20

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, MILD

HIGH: 49 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 53 LOW: 34

SATURDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 23

SUNDAY: SUN AND CLOUDS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 23

