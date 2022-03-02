Rain and snow showers move into the Twin Tiers Wednesday night

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 2ND: 40°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 2ND : 20°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:42 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 5:59 PM

Earlier this afternoon, mostly sunny skies with highs reaching the mid 40’s. Cloud cover increases this evening as a fast moving low pressure area crosses northern and Central New York. The low brings a chance of lake-effect rain and snow showers, with rain likely staying in the warmest valleys of the Twin Tiers. Lake-effect snow will be the main precipitation type by 7 PM in the Southern Tier while chances of rain stay to the south. A fast-moving cold front also ushers in dropping temperatures overnight with lows near the low 20’s. Slippery travel is likely.

Snow flurries linger into Thursday morning until the cold front moves out of the region entirely. New snowfall amounts may only reach just under an inch in most areas due to breezy conditions. Sustained wind speeds could likely reach up to 15 MPH. Dry conditions for Thursday afternoon as high pressure builds in the region. Partly sunny skies and highs only reach the upper 20’s because of arctic air rushing into the Twin Tiers. Overnight, cloud cover decreases and leads to lows dropping near the upper single digits.

Cloud cover increases again by the end of the workweek as another low pressure system builds from the Great Lakes Region. Some clouds may hold enough moisture and result in a slight chance of snow showers this Saturday morning. Chances of rain start Saturday night and continue into Sunday as cloud cover holds out. Temperatures could reach as high as the low 60’s due to a warm front moving along with the increasing cloud cover. Showers hold out Monday until drier conditions and high pressure return for the middle of the next workweek. Highs drop back down to the 40’s.

Have a great night!

THURSDAY: AM SNOW FLURRIES, PARTLY SUNNY AND BREEZY

HIGH: 28 LOW: 9

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY THEN INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 19

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS LATE

HIGH: 45 LOW: 37

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 37

MONDAY: CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 26

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter