AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 22ND: 72°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 22ND: 45°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:41 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 8:28 PM

Waking up to a warm and humid Sunday morning. Humidity holds out into the afternoon, leading to a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms as a cold front slowly moves in. Instability is likely greater in the eastern Twin Tiers, including Bradford County. This means damaging wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour and hail are possible in that area. Highs will generally reach near the mid 80’s, but the humidity will make conditions feel warmer. Overnight, drying out and much cooler as the cold front moves out of the region. Lows near the mid 40’s.

Monday brings a cooler-than-average start to the workweek. Despite mostly cloudy skies, conditions stay dry as high pressure builds into the Twin Tiers. Highs reach near the mid 60’s. Overnight, cloud cover slowly increases, but chances of rain will stay mainly south of the Twin Tiers at that time. Lows near the low 40’s.

Clouds clear out briefly on Tuesday, leading to more sunshine and warmth with highs near the mid 70’s. Cloud cover increases again for Wednesday as a warm front nears the region. This front brings a chance of widespread showers and possible thunderstorms into the end of the workweek. Temperatures will stay slightly above average at that time, ranging in the mid to upper 70’s. Conditions dry out again for the next weekend.

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS, SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 45

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, COOLER

HIGH: 67 LOW: 43

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, THEN INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 51

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, LATE-DAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: SHOWERS CONTINUE

HIGH: 73 LOW: 51

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 51

