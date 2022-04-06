AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 6TH: 53°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 6TH: 30°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:44 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 7:38 PM

Stubborn clouds continue Wednesday evening as our next weather-maker moves into the region. A slow moving frontal boundary moves into Steuben and Tioga (Pa.) counties around 10 pm, spreading scattered showers east across the Twin Tiers through midnight. Scattered showers continue through the predawn hours with an isolated thunderstorm possible, which may lead to a downpour. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Occasional showers continue Thursday as a slow moving boundary pushes through the region. Isolated rumble of thunder possible, best timing during early Thursday morning. Potential for pockets of heavy rainfall for the day with rain totals of 0.75-1″ possible. Potential to see a slight rise in water levels for small streams and creeks, which will be the main concern. Breezy afternoon with highs into the low to mid 50s. Stray shower sticking around for the overnight. Mostly cloudy and lows near 40 degrees.

Unsettled weather continues Friday and for the start of the weekend with the chance for light scattered showers. Breezy with highs Friday into the 50s, then overnight lows into the 30s. Breezy again Saturday with high near 50 degrees, then overnight lows near freezing. Potential for light snow to mix into rain showers into Saturday morning and Sunday morning, but not sticking around for long. Stray lake-effect possible Sunday, mainly for central and western New York. Breezy and highs in the mid to upper 40s. At this early vantage point, the area is looking mainly dry for early next week. Highs Monday near 60 degrees, then highs near 70 degrees for midweek.

THURSDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. WIDESPREAD RAIN & BREEZY

HIGH: 53 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 34

SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 51 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY LAKE-EFFECT SHOWER POSSIBLE & BREEZY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 30

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 38

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 46

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 49

