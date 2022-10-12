AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 11TH: 63°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 11TH: 40°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:16 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 6:31 PM

High pressure continues to move out and upper-level moisture moves in Wednesday. Filtered sunshine by late day, then building clouds into the overnight. A few sprinkles to a stray shower possible overnight. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

Slow moving cold front moves in Thursday and coming along with plenty of moisture. Scattered showers for the morning, then rain likely for the afternoon and early evening. Instability also present, so a few rumbles of thunder also possible. Average rainfall amounts near 1″, but isolated higher amounts possible. Keeping an eye on Thursday’s weather as isolated flooding is a possibility. Also, potential for a strong to severe thunderstorm or convective showers to develop with strong wind gusts possible. Highs near 60 degrees with a gusty south wind. Steady rainfall tapers to spotty showers for the early overnight. Drying out late with decreasing clouds. Fog develops and temperatures fall into the low to mid 40s for overnight lows.

Sunshine returns for the end of the workweek as high pressure builds back into the region. Highs Friday near 60 degrees with a breezy southwest wind. Dry start to the weekend with increasing clouds. Chance for a few showers returns late day Saturday and for the overnight as a weak front moves through. Stray showers may linger for Sunday, but it won’t be a washout. Highs Saturday in the mid to upper 60s. Highs Sunday near 60 degrees. Chance for showers continues early next week with another frontal system moving through the region.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: BUILDING CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWERS LATE

LOW: 54

THURSDAY: RAIN LIKELY. T-STORM POSSIBLE & WINDY

HIGH: 63 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS & BREEZY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 35

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE OVERNIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 45

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. FEW SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 61 LOW: 38

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS. WINDY

HIGH: 55 LOW: 34

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS. WINDY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 52 LOW: 35

