AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 12TH: 50°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 12TH: 31°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:54 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 4:49 PM

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A wet start to the weekend thanks to the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole. More details below:

TODAY:

Cloudy skies this morning after a rainfall accumulation near 2 inches. Showers return at around dinner time. Cooler conditions due to breezy northwesterly winds ahead of a cold front. Highs reach the upper 50’s.

TONIGHT:

Staying cloudy with lake effect rain and snow later. Beware of potentially frozen roads and sidewalks. Lows in the mid 30’s.

TOMORROW:

A chance of scattered lake effect rain and snow showers throughout the day. Much cooler as wind gusts reach just over 20 MPH. Highs in the mid 40’s. Overnight, active weather dwindles. Slight chance of lake effect showers followed by partly cloudy skies at around midnight. Lows in the mid 20’s.

NEXT WEEK:

Drying out Monday as high pressure builds into the Twin Tiers. Chances of lake effect showers return midweek as a low pressure system moves northeastward out of the Great Lakes region. Expect a chance of showers Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. A slight chance of lake effect rain and snow is possible on Thursday. Dry conditions return on Friday.

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, SHOWERS THIS AFTERNOON

HIGH: 58 LOW: 35

SUNDAY: CHANCE OF LAKE EFFECT RAIN & SNOW

HIGH: 45 LOW: 25

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 23

TUESDAY: SNOW SHOWERS OVERNIGHT

HIGH: 42 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: SNOW IN THE MORNING, CLOUDY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 24

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 21

