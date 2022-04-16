AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 16TH: 58°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 16TH: 34°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:26 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 7:50 PM

Waking up to a cloudy Saturday morning. Scattered rain showers move in across the Twin Tiers, starting late morning and lasting into the afternoon. Chances of snow showers are likely in the higher elevations, mainly in Steuben County. Wind shifts from the northwest and cooler air flows in as a cold front passes the region. Highs reach the low 50’s. Rainfall totals will generally range from 0.30″ to 0.50″. Tonight, mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, starting off as rain and shifting to snow. Lows near the low 30’s.

Easter Sunday starts off with stray snow showers scattered across the Twin Tiers. Snow moves out early afternoon in the Southern Tier, but holds out a little longer in the Northern Tier. Mostly sunny skies for the rest of the day, but the cold front from earlier keeps temperatures below average. Highs reach the upper 40’s. Sunday night, clear skies and chilly. Lows near the mid to upper 20’s.

The next workweek starts off dry, but a chance for showers quickly returns late Monday afternoon. Highs that day reach the low 50’s. Showers hold out Tuesday with highs in the upper 40’s, but drier weather returns midweek with temperatures near average. Chances for rain return heading into the end of the workweek. High temperatures range from the upper 50’s to the low 60’s at that time.

Have a great day!

SATURDAY: SCATTERED RAIN, A FEW SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: STRAY SNOW SHOWERS IN THE MORNING, MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 26

MONDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS, SHOWERS ARRIVING LATE

HIGH: 51 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 31

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 39

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 42

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 63 LOW: 38

