Rain showers move out overnight as winds speeds pick up in the Twin Tiers

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 25th: 36°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 25th: 21°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:35 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 4:41 PM

Closing out Christmas Day with stray showers across the Twin Tiers. Rain continues in the Southern Tier this evening as multiple low pressure systems bring swirling and rising air throughout the Northeast region of the country. Wintry mix north of the Southern Tier due to an occluded front. Heavy rain south of the Northern Tier due to a cold front. Conditions begin to clear out overnight. Lows in the low to mid 30’s.

Sunday starts off with mainly cloudy skies. Enough moisture stays in the air for stray snow showers to develop in and around the Twin Tiers. Some cloud cover clears out in the afternoon hours as high pressure builds up near the region. Much cooler due to sustained northwesterly winds at 10 to 15 MPH. Highs in the low 40’s. Sunday night, chances for stray snow showers continue, but will likely be brief as wind speeds remain active. Sustained wind speeds in the evening range from 5 to 10 MPH. Lows in the mid 20’s.

The next workweek starts with a chance for a wintry mix on Monday as another occluded front moves near the area. Humidity holds out Tuesday with a chance of rain showers. Wednesday, slight chance of rain showers, but mostly cloudy and warm otherwise. Dry weather returns at the end of the workweek. Showers could possibly make a comeback at the start of the new year. Highs range from the upper 30’s to the low 50’s throughout the week.

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. COLD AND BREEZY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 26

MONDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN/SNOW

HIGH: 39 LOW : 30

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 26

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 25

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 26

