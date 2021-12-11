Rain showers, warm conditions, and high winds in the Twin Tiers Saturday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 11TH: 38°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 11TH: 22°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:26 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 4:36 PM

Waking up to scattered rain showers pouring down on the region with a few isolated thunderstorms. Rain accumulations may only be as high as 0.3 of an inch today as wind speeds pick up later today. The Twin Tiers is under a wind advisory until 1 AM Sunday with sustained winds at 15 to 20 MPH. Winds gusts could reach over 40 MPH. Highs today reach the lower 60’s as a strong warm front continues moving through the region. Rain continues this evening as a cold front passes by. Tonight, wind speeds slowly drop to around 10 MPH. Cloud cover will also start to decrease. Lows tonight drop down to the low 30’s.

Sunday, mainly sunny skies and dry as high pressure moves into the region. High temperatures only in the mid 40’s thanks to Saturday’s cold front. Sunday night, mainly clear with only a few passing clouds. Temperatures drop back down to the low 30’s.

Monday, dry and sunny weather continues. Highs may reach the low 50’s thanks to the plentiful amount of sunshine in the Twin Tiers. High pressure dominates the region until around Tuesday as cloud cover increases and a warm front moves into the area. Wednesday, a chance of rain showers as the warm front moves further into the region. Temperatures midweek in the mid 40’s. Rain showers will last into Thursday and temperatures may reach the low 60’s once the warm front moves out of the Twin Tiers. Dry weather returns for Friday.

​​SATURDAY: SCATTERED RAIN SHOWERS & WINDY. ISO. T-STORMS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 62 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: SUNSHINE

HIGH: 45 LOW: 33

MONDAY: SUNSHINE

HIGH: 50 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: CHANCE OF RAIN

HIGH: 48 LOW: 44

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, WARM

HIGH: 61 LOW: 37

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 32

