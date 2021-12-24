Rain very likely in the Twin Tiers this Christmas. Drying out on Sunday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 24th: 37°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 24th: 21°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:34 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 4:40 PM

Lake effect clouds build up this evening as a warm front slowly moves over the Twin Tiers and lifts moisture in the air. Chances for spotty showers increase for the overnight hours and into Christmas morning. Lows in the mid 30’s.

Waking up to a rainy Christmas morning with scattered rain showers across the region. Some areas in the eastern half of the Southern and Northern Tiers may see moderate rainfall and amounts up to over half an inch. Temperatures slowly rise in the morning and afternoon hours as the warm front moves out of the area. Highs in the upper 40’s. Christmas night, mainly cloudy and chances of rain decrease. Some rain showers may shift to snow as a cold front quickly moves out of the Twin Tiers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30’s.

Sunday, mostly sunny skies and drying out. A high pressure system will briefly dominate the region as well. Highs in the low 40’s. Monday, widespread cloud cover as another warm front moves toward the area. Slight chance of showers later on in the day. Highs in the upper 30s. Chances of rain showers continue Tuesday and midweek as multiple frontal systems traverse across New York State. The Twin Tiers finally dries out next Friday. Temperatures remain in the 40’s and 50’s throughout the workweek.

Merry Christmas Eve!

SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. RAIN SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 34

​​SUNDAY: MID TO HIGH CLOUDS. DRYING OUT

HIGH: 42 LOW: 26

MONDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: MORNING RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 51 LOW: 33

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 24

FRIDAY: MID TO HIGH CLOUDS. DRYING OUT

HIGH: 42 LOW: 25

