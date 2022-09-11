AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 11TH: 77°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 11TH: 51°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:43 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 7:25 PM

Waking up to cloudy skies and rain showers, which affect the Twin Tiers all day Sunday. Showers start off light, but a chance of moderate rainfall is likely this evening. Southeasterly winds at 6 to 10 MPH are associated with this rainfall. Highs today reach near the low 70’s. Overnight, shower chances quiet down briefly. Staying mostly cloudy throughout the region. Lows in the low 60’s. Daily rainfall amounts near .25″ possible in parts of the Twin Tiers.

For Monday, our active weather pattern starts shifting as a low pressure system moves near the region. A strong cold front associated with the low inches towards the Twin Tiers as well. Expect an increase in moisture and moderate to heavy rainfall moving west to east as a result. Heavy downpours with isolated thunderstorms may be possible in the middle of the afternoon, which is when temperatures reach the upper 70’s. Overnight, staying cloudy with more showers. Lows in the low 60’s.

After a final round of showers Tuesday morning, conditions start drying out in the afternoon as the cold front moves out of the region. Dry and sunny weather for the rest of the workweek. Expect fall-like temperatures Thursday due to another cold front sweeping through the Twin Tiers from the northwest.

Have a great day!

SUNDAY: SCATTERED LIGHT/MODERATE SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 62

MONDAY: CHANCE OF SHOWERS/ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 61

TUESDAY: AM SHOWERS, DRYING OUT

HIGH: 75 LOW: 53

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 77 LOW: 51

THURSDAY: SUNNY, FALL-LIKE TEMPERATURES

HIGH: 69 LOW: 45

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 74 LOW: 50

SATURDAY: MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 55

