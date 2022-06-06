AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 6TH: 76°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 6TH: 50°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:32 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 8:41 PM

Upper-level moisture leading to plenty of mid and high-level clouds Monday evening and overnight. Cloud cover combined with a southerly wind keeping us mild for overnight lows with temperatures only falling to near 60 degrees.

Chance for showers increases Tuesday afternoon with a cold front moving west to east across the area. Ahead of the front, winds out of the south with gusts over 30 mph. Southerly winds ushering moisture into the region, so brief downpours possible through late day. Any sunshine in the morning will help fuel thunderstorm development for late day. Isolated strong thunderstorm possible with strong winds the main concern. Highs Tuesday near 70 degrees. Spotty rainfall lingers into the overnight. Lows in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees.

Tuesday’s cold front changing our winds to out of the northwest for Wednesday. Wednesday stays mainly dry under a mix of sun and clouds. Highs into the mid to upper 70s. Increasing clouds overnight with a chance for rainfall late. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Rainfall becomes likely into early Thursday morning, then showers may linger for the afternoon. This is as an area of low pressure rides along a stalled front. Highs Thursday near 70 degrees. Staying dry Friday. Highs into the low to mid 70s. Active weather returns for the weekend with a chance for showers both Saturday and Sunday. Highs near 70 degrees. High pressure builds into the region early next week.

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY WITH RAIN SHOWERS. CHANCE T-STORMS & WINDY

HIGH: 74 LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE OVERNIGHT RAINFALL

HIGH: 77 LOW: 54

THURSDAY: SHOWERS MAY LINGER. GRADUAL CLEARING

HIGH: 73 LOW: 49

FRIDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 75 LOW: 51

SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 48

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 50

MONDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 49

