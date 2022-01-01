Rainy start to the new year in the Twin Tiers

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 1ST: 35°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 1ST: 19°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 4:46 PM

Happy New Year!

Waking up to cloudy Saturday with stray showers throughout the region. Stray showers shifting to scattered rain in the afternoon as a low pressure system brings a larger wave of precipitation from the southwest. This wave will first hit the Northern Tier at around 2 PM and strike the Southern Tier later. Rainfall amounts could reach up to 0.3 of an inch by the end of the day. Highs in the mid 50’s, much higher than average this time of the year. Saturday night, rain showers continue, though a chance for mixed precipitation is likely due to dropping temperatures. Lows in the mid 30’s.

Sunday, mixed precipitation, including rain, snow, freezing rain, and sleet, starts off the day as another low pressure system moves near the area. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for Steuben, Schuyler, and Tompkins Counties. Residents should be aware and use caution while traveling on the roads. Wintry mix shifts to snow as temperatures continue to drop after a cold front moves out of the region. Snowfall amounts could reach 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the upper 30’s. Sunday night, snow clears out and temperatures drop to seasonable numbers. Lows in the mid 10’s.

A dry and cold start to the next workweek with mostly sunny skies on Monday and highs in the mid 20’s. High pressure continues to build in the region on Tuesday with sunny skies. Highs that day will reach the upper 30’s. Shower chances return Wednesday as another low pressure system crawls in from the Great Lakes. Chances start off low and increase at the end of the workweek. Highs range from the low 30’s to the mid 40’s for the rest of the week.

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 35

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 16

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND BREEZY

HIGH: 26 LOW: 17

TUESDAY: MAINLY SUNNY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 26

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW

HIGH: 35 LOW: 20

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 32 LOW: 13

