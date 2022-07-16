AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 16TH: 83°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 16TH: 58°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:45 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 8:41 PM

Closing out Saturday with a few pop-up showers possible in the evening. Conditions quiet down with mostly clear skies and patchy fog overnight. Lows near the upper 50’s.

Warmer and humid air rushes in for Sunday as winds shift southeasterly. This leads to cloud cover building up ahead of our next active weather pattern. Pop-up showers possible in the afternoon. Highs near the upper 80’s. Overnight, scattered showers moving in along with a low pressure system and cold front. Showers start off in the Northern Tier and head into the rest of the region later. Lows near the upper 60’s.

Chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms increase into Monday morning as temperatures begin rising. Highs only reach near the upper 70’s due to the cold front and excess cloud cover. Quieter in the afternoon, but isolated showers are still likely as downdrafts continue affecting the Twin Tiers. Rainfall totals could reach up to an inch. Clearing out overnight with lows in the low 60’s. Humid and warm conditions hold out for the rest of the workweek. Highs peak in the low 90’s.

Have a great night!

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS, SHOWERS MOVE IN LATE

HIGH: 88 LOW: 67

MONDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS LIKELY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND WARM

HIGH: 91 LOW: 66

WEDNESDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS, STAYING WARM

HIGH: 93 LOW: 68

THURSDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: SUNSHINE

HIGH: 88 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 90 LOW: 64

