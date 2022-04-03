AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 3RD: 52°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 3RD: 29°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:47 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 7:35 PM

Waking up to a wet and chilly Sunday morning with temperatures in the mid 30’s and scattered showers. A mix of rain and snow showers likely in the Twin Tiers as a low pressure system in the middle of the region moves west to east. Snow will mainly be in the higher elevations while rain falls in the lower valleys. Winds shift from the northwest in the afternoon and pick up in speed, bringing in cooler air at near 15 MPH. Therefore, highs today only reach the mid 40’s. Tonight, mostly cloudy with relatively drier conditions. Lows near the low 30’s.

Monday starts off mostly cloudy and drier as high pressure builds up near the Twin Tiers. Slightly warmer conditions in the afternoon with highs reaching near the low 50’s. Overnight, staying dry and calm with lows in the low to mid 30’s.

Highs will be in the 50’s and 60’s for the rest of the workweek, though chances for showers return by Tuesday night. Scattered rain showers are likely Wednesday and into Thursday, with a few showers lingering Friday. Conditions dry out by the next weekend.

Have a great day!

SUNDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS, BREEZY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 30

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 34

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS LATE

HIGH: 60 LOW: 43

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 46

THURSDAY: SHOWERS CONTINUE

HIGH: 56 LOW: 39

FRIDAY: SHOWERS LINGER ON

HIGH: 57 LOW: 35

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 30

