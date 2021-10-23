Scattered Showers End Saturday Evening

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 23RD: 58°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 23RD: 35°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:29 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 6:14 PM

Saturday was a rainy day with mostly cloudy skies and showers. Temperatures were in the high 40’s to low 50’s.

Going into tonight, Saturday night, the showers will end; they’re associated with an upper-level system to our north in Canada. It will be mostly cloudy overnight with the chance for clouds to clear closer to daybreak. The low temperature will be in the high 30’s. This makes patchy fog and frost in low-lying valleys possible. Sunday cloud cover will increase during the day ahead of a frontal system. Around 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Sunday there is a chance for showers associated with the slow-moving frontal system. The chance for rain will go into Monday. Accumulation Sunday night to Monday morning will be between .50″ to .75″ with some areas locally seeing higher amounts. Sunday the high temperature will be in the high 50’s with southwest winds around 0-10 miles per hour.

Monday the chance of rain continues with the slow-moving warm front. The temperatures will warm as the front moves through with a high in the mid to high 60’s. As the cold front moves in behind the warm front there is a chance for showers and thunderstorms Monday night. When it is not raining we will see mostly cloudy skies.

Tuesday the rain chance remains as the frontal system moves to the east. Temperatures will dip back down to the mid-50’s for a high for the rest of the week. After the frontal system moves through there will be a brief break in the showers on Wednesday as weak high pressure builds in; this could last through early Thursday. Going Thursday into Friday there is a chance for rain as another low pressure system moves through going into Halloween weekend.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 45

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 46

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 45

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 44​​​​

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 48

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 45

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter