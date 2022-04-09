AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 9TH: 55°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 9TH: 31°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:37 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 7:42 PM

Waking up to a chilly and mostly cloudy Saturday morning with temperatures in the low 30’s. Scattered rain showers return this afternoon as a low pressure system lingers near the Twin Tiers. A few showers could fall as snow in the higher elevations. Rain and snow stay light in most areas. Isolated thunderstorms are possible in areas where the rain is heaviest. Highs reach the low 50’s. Tonight, partly cloudy and drier, though a chance for a stray snow shower cannot be ruled out. Lows drop near the low 30’s.

Sunday begins with a chance of scattered snow showers due to a cold front moving in from the Great Lakes region. Breezy, northwesterly winds near 15 MPH are associated with the cold front. No snow accumulations are expected. Snow transitions to rain in the afternoon despite highs only reaching the mid 40’s. Sunday night, cloud cover decreases and drier conditions return. Lows near the upper 20’s.

The next workweek begins with cloud cover building up across the Twin Tiers Monday morning. Mostly cloudy in the afternoon, but rainfall may return overnight. Rain stays light throughout the region. Much warmer weather returns by Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and highs reaching the low 70’s. High pressure continues to dominate the region until Wednesday when a chance of rain showers return. Rain showers last until the end of the workweek, and highs range from the 60’s to the low 70’s.

Have a great day!

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 51 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN & SNOW

HIGH: 45 LOW: 29

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 44

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, REMAINING DRY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 43

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 51

THURSDAY: SHOWERS CONTINUE

HIGH: 71 LOW: 51

FRIDAY: LINGERING SHOWERS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 40

