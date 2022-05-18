AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 18TH: 70°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 18TH: 44°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:44 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:24 PM

Warm front lifting into the region Wednesday evening and overnight with scattered showers returning. Cloudy and mild. Lows near 50 degrees.

Spotty showers linger early Thursday morning as the warm front lifts north. Weak cold front then moves through, which brings the chance for a few showers and isolated rumbles of thunder into the early afternoon. Highs Thursday into the low to mid 70s. Decreasing clouds into the evening, turning mostly clear and dry for the overnight. Lows near 50 degrees.

Increasing heat and moisture Friday and for the weekend. Most of Friday will stay dry, but isolated showers and thunderstorms can’t be completely ruled out. Highs into the mid to upper 80s, then overnight lows into the 60s. Pop-up showers and thunderstorms possible during peak heating hours Saturday. Highs near 90 degrees, then overnight lows into the 60s. Best chances for rainfall being on Sunday as a cold front moves through late day. Potential for stronger thunderstorms to develop, something to keep an eye on over the next few days. Highs into the 80s, then overnight lows near 50 degrees. Sunday’s cold front providing a cooler and more comfortable start to early next week.

THURSDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 49

FRIDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE OVERNIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE EVENING & OVERNIGHT SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 92 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: SHOWERS & T-STORMS MAY LINGER. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 47

MONDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 40

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. EVENING & OVERNIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 52

