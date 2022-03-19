AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 19TH: 45°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 19TH: 23°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:13 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 7:18 PM

Waking up to a cloudy and foggy Saturday morning. A chance for isolated rain showers returns, mainly for the Northern Tier by the early afternoon hours. By the middle of the afternoon, these rain showers break apart across the Twin Tiers as a weak low pressure system moves through the region. The heaviest rainfall occurs around 5 PM across the eastern portions of the region, including Sayre and Owego. This is where a slight chance for an isolated thunderstorm is also possible. Highs today reach the upper 60’s and the highest rainfall amounts are between .2″ and .3″. Tonight, mostly cloudy skies and foggy conditions near the ground. Lows near the low 40’s.

Chances for showers continue heading into Sunday. Showers are likely much lighter as Saturday’s low pressure system continues moving towards the northeast. Chances of rain stay in the valleys while chances of snow and a wintry mix stay in the higher elevations. Highs reach near the upper 40’s, but higher elevations could stay in the 30’s. Sunday night, mostly cloudy and drying out. Lows near the low 30’s.

The next workweek starts off dry with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50’s. A chance of showers is likely Monday night, which is followed by a cold front leading to highs in the upper 40’s for Tuesday. Chances for showers increase heading into Wednesday and Thursday as a strong low pressure system moves through. Dry conditions returns by the end of the workweek with highs ranging between the upper 40’s and upper 50’s.

Have a great day!

SATURDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS, ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 41

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 32

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS LATE

HIGH: 58 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 31

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 38

THURSDAY: CHANCE LINGERING SHOWERS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 37

FRIDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 33

