AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 15TH: 49°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 15TH: 30°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:58 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:46 PM

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Widespread snow showers this evening. Snow transitions to a wintry mix later tonight. More details below:

TONIGHT:

Scattered snow showers across the Twin Tiers until after midnight. A low pressure system along the east coast is the main driving force for the snow showers. Beware of low visibility while driving. Lows drop to the low 30’s. Snow transitions into a wintry mix and then rain showers later overnight as the warmer sector of the low pressure system moves near the region. Snow accumulations may reach 1 to 3 inches with the higher amounts in the mountains and the lower amounts in the valleys. Ice accumulations may reach up to a tenth of an inch. The highest chances of ice on the roads is to the east of the Twin Tiers.

TOMORROW:

Mostly cloudy with a low chance of a rain and snow mix as the low pressure system moves off into the Northeast United States. Winds favorable for lake-effect formation reach the Twin Tiers, so rain and snow cannot be ruled out. Staying mostly cloudy otherwise. Highs reach the mid 40’s.

TOMORROW NIGHT:

The chance for lake-effect snow increases as temperatures drop overnight. The higher chances of lake-effect snow are off to the west and close to the Great Lakes. Lows in the upper 20’s.

LATER THIS WEEK:

Cool, westerly winds are favorable for lake-effect snow showers across the Twin Tiers on Thursday. Chances of snow continue into Friday morning, but conditions dry out later in the afternoon. A rush of arctic air immediately follows due to breezy winds throughout Friday. This leads to temperatures only reaching the mid 30’s this weekend. Another chance of lake-effect snow on Sunday as a weak low pressure system moves through the Great Lakes. Drying out again for the start of the new workweek.

WEDNESDAY: SCATTERED RAIN AND SNOW, BREEZY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: LAKE-EFFECT SHOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 24

FRIDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE OF SNOW, BREEZY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 17

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 19

SUNDAY: CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 18

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 21

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 24

