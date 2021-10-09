Seasonable conditions for Saturday, but above-average temperatures return for the next workweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 9TH: 63°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 9TH: 39°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:13 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 6:36 PM

Saturday, a foggy morning followed by passing stray showers. Mainly cloudy skies this afternoon with breezy conditions as high pressure moves near the region. High temperatures will reach the upper 60’s. Moisture and cloud cover hold out for the evening hours as a weak upper-level trough moves near the Twin Tiers. Rain chances may return late tonight. Lows dropping to the high 50’s.

Sunday morning, isolated shower chances continue with a coastal front edging closer to the region. Skies begin to clear by the afternoon hours. Highs reaching the low 70’s, much higher than average for this time of the year. Cloud cover increases again overnight but shower chances are minimal. Lows dropping to the high 50’s.

A warm but relatively drier start to the workweek is in store for the Twin Tiers. Mostly cloudy skies for Monday as another high pressure system traverses near the region. High pressure will continue for the midweek, leaving sunshine and clouds for Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday, a frontal system starts the chances for rainfall yet again. These chances will last into Friday as well. Temperatures sit in the mid to high 70’s for this week, over 10 degrees higher than what would typically happen this time of the year.

SATURDAY: CHANCE FOR A STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 68 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: CLEARING SKIES

HIGH: 71 LOW: 59

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 77 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: SHOWER CHANCES RETURN

HIGH: 75 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 58

