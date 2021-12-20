Lingering flurries Tuesday, then stray showers possible Wednesday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 20TH: 36°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 20TH: 19°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:32 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 4:38 PM

High pressure slides east through Monday evening and a weak front approaches from the west. Building clouds overnight and stray flurries possible late. Lows in the mid 20s to near 30 degrees.

Stray flurries may linger Tuesday morning, best chances into the Southern Tier and farther north. Otherwise, broken clouds for the afternoon. Highs near 40 degrees. Dry overnight with mostly clear to partly cloudy conditions. Lows in the mid 20s to near 30 degrees.

Stray showers possible Wednesday as a weak front moves through. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Filtered sunshine returns Thursday. Staying dry through the afternoon and highs into the mid to upper 30s. Fast moving wave brings a chance for light snowfall overnight. Lows near 30 degrees. Dry most of Friday, but watching a storm system moving in by the overnight. Highs nearing 40 degrees. At this early vantage point, looking at the potential for snow Christmas Eve. night, turning to rain showers on Christmas Day as temperatures warm above freezing. Keeping an eye on this system over the next few days as models begin to get a better handle on timing and temperatures.

TUESDAY: MORNING FLURRIES POSSIBLE. BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 18

THURSDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE. CHANCE PM SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 26

​​FRIDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE PM SNOW

HIGH: 41 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW TO RAIN

HIGH: 44 LOW: 28

SUNDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE & WINDY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 23

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 27

