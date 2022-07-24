AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 24TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 24TH: 57°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:52 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 8:35 PM

Waking up to a foggy Sunday morning in parts of the Twin Tiers. Fog moves out later this morning, leading to hot and humid conditions. Highs reach near the mid 90’s. A heat advisory is in effect later today, with heat index values up to 98 expected in portions of the Southern Tier. Scattered showers and thunderstorms move in quickly this afternoon due to enhanced mid-level flow. These showers and storms are moving along a cold front and a low pressure system up north. Rain first hits the Finger Lakes and moves across the Twin Tiers in the evening as the low pressure system moves towards the east. Severe weather threats, such as damaging winds near 60 MPH and possible tornadoes, are expected in much of the Southern Tier and parts of the Northern Tier. Showers and thunderstorms continue overnight with lows near the upper 60’s.

Showers and thunderstorms linger Monday morning. Rainfall totals could reach near 1 inch in the most hard-hit areas, while other areas could generally see a third to a half an inch. Rain dissipates in the afternoon as the cold front moves out of the region. Dry weather continues for the rest of the afternoon with broken cloud cover. Highs reach the mid 80’s. Overnight, partly cloudy skies and staying dry. Lows near the mid 50’s.

Dry weather continues into Tuesday. Highs only reach the low 80’s due to the effects of the cold front. Building high pressure into Wednesday leads to more sunshine and highs reaching near the upper 80’s again. Cloud cover increases Wednesday afternoon, followed by showers and thunderstorms by the end of the workweek. Highs range from low to mid 80’s.

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS, LATE AFTERNOON SHOWERS/THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 93 LOW: 69

MONDAY: LINGERING SHOWERS, DRYING OUT LATER

HIGH: 85 LOW: 56

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 83 LOW: 57

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS, SHOWERS/STORMS OVERNIGHT

HIGH: 86 LOW: 66

THURSDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

FRIDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 82 LOW: 57

