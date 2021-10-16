Severe weather risk in the Twin Tiers today, but calmer tonight

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 16TH: 61°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 16TH: 37°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:21 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 6:25 PM

Waking up to mainly cloudy skies Saturday morning with showers and thunderstorms moving into the area. Best timing for severe weather in the Twin Tiers will be from 8 AM to 11 AM. This risk includes damaging winds and heavy rainfall rates. Staying windy with the cold front moving through. Winds out of the northwest, which will work in favor of temperatures dropping through the afternoon. High temperatures today have already reached the low 70’s, but we will drop into the 60’s for the afternoon. Late afternoon through the overnight, stray showers will stick around as winds stay in favor of lake-effect. Temperatures will drop down into the mid to upper 40’s.

Sunday morning starts off with chances for spotty showers downwind of the Great Lakes. The chance for showers continues as winds stay in favor of lake-effect through the day. Temperatures reaching the high 50’s, which is slightly below average. Cloud cover decreases overnight, but spotty showers cannot be ruled out. Temperatures dropping to the low to mid 40’s.

Monday, chances for spotty showers continue in the morning and afternoon hours. This is followed by a drier and seasonable midweek as high pressure lingers around the region. Tuesday, sunshine with highs staying up in the mid to upper 60’s. High pressure will continue, leaving sunshine and clouds for Wednesday and Thursday. Friday, chances for rain return as another cold front passes our area. Highs remain in the 60’s throughout the week.

SATURDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS AND ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 46

SUNDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 43

MONDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 56 LOW: 41

TUESDAY: SUNSHINE

HIGH: 66 LOW: 46

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 68 LOW: 46

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 66 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 45

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter