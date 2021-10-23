Shower chances return as low pressure moves through the region

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 23RD: 58°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 23RD: 35°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:29 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 6:14 PM

Waking up to a chilly and cloudy start Saturday morning. Moisture levels increase as low pressure passes by from the Great Lakes. A stray shower is likely Saturday afternoon with cloud cover holding out. High temperatures today reaching the mid 50’s, which is seasonable for this time of the year. Late afternoon through the overnight, mostly cloudy conditions as stray showers move out to our east. Temperatures will drop down into the upper 30’s.

Sunday morning starts off relatively dry with mostly sunny skies. Sunday afternoon, clouds build up due to a warm front moving toward our region from the southwest. The warm front will generate scattered showers as winds continue to blow in from the southwest. Temperatures reaching the high 50’s. Chances for scattered showers hold out Sunday night and into Monday morning. Rainfall up to half an inch possible. Temperatures drop to the mid to upper 40’s.

Monday, chances for scattered showers continue in the morning hours. This is followed by a relatively drier afternoon once the warm front moves out of our area, but rain chances cannot be ruled out. Tuesday, scattered showers return. Wind speeds pick up and temperatures plummet due to a cold front crossing the Twin Tiers. Drier conditions return Wednesday, but another frontal system brings back the chances for rain Thursday and Friday. Highs remain in the 50’s throughout most of the week.

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 39

SUNDAY: AFTERNOON SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 47

MONDAY: SHOWERS CONTINUE

HIGH: 62 LOW: 46

TUESDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS, BREEZY

HIGH: 51 LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 45

THURSDAY: SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 58 LOW: 46

FRIDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 46

