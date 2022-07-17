AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 17TH: 83°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 17TH: 58°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:46 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 8:41 PM

Closing out Sunday with showers and possible rumbles of thunder. Rain stays light as upper-level disturbances remain weak. Rain and thunderstorm probabilities increase into Monday morning. Lows in the mid 60’s.

Severe weather continues throughout the Twin Tiers for much of Monday. A low pressure system and a cold front bring streaks of rain showers with isolated thunderstorms. The greatest threats are heavy rainfall and damaging winds, which may greatly affect the Eastern Twin Tiers where it is warmer. The weather pattern becomes quieter by the middle of the afternoon as the cold front moves out of the region. Highs only reach the upper 70’s. Overnight, chances of showers still hold out. All streaks of rain move out completely heading into Tuesday morning. Rainfall totals could reach near an inch across much of the region. Lows near the mid 60’s.

Mostly sunny and warmer on Tuesday, but humidity holds in the air. Pop-up showers could fall in portions of the Twin Tiers. Highs reach the low 90’s. Similar conditions extend into Wednesday, but cloud cover increases later in the afternoon. Chances of showers and thunderstorms return Thursday as another cold front sweeps through the region. Drying out Friday with plenty of sunshine. Sunshine holds out into the beginning of the next weekend.

Have a great night!

MONDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS AND ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY BUT HUMID

HIGH: 90 LOW: 66

WEDNESDAY: CHANCE OF SHOWERS OVERNIGHT

HIGH: 92 LOW: 70

THURSDAY: CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: SUNSHINE!

HIGH: 87 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 89 LOW: 64

SUNDAY: CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 62

