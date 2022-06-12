AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 12TH: 77°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 12TH: 52°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 8:44 PM

Waking up to a quiet, yet cloudy start to Sunday in the Twin Tiers. Active weather moves in this afternoon. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will likely start in the Northern Tier due to strong instability. Severe weather threats in this area include damaging winds, which could lead to fallen trees and broken power lines. Chances of showers and storms increase in the Southern Tier during the evening hours. Highs reach near the mid 70’s. Overnight, a slight chance of showers, but mostly cloudy otherwise. Lows near the mid 50’s.

Dry and quiet start to the workweek. Cloud cover decreases throughout Monday morning and afternoon as high pressure slowly builds into the region. Highs reach the upper 70’s thanks to increasing sunshine. Overnight, cloud cover slightly increases, mainly in the Northern Tier. A slight chance of scattered showers may follow, but mostly cloudy otherwise. Lows near the mid 50’s.

Staying dry for Tuesday and Wednesday with dew points sitting comfortably in the 50’s. A chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms is likely near the end of the workweek as dew points rise near 70 and the actual temperature rises near the mid 80’s. Drying out for the next weekend as a strong cold front moves out of the region.

Have a great day!

SUNDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS/ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 57

MONDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS, DRIER CONDITIONS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 54

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, LATE-DAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 64

THURSDAY: CHANCES SHOWERS AND ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 82 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: SUNSHINE

HIGH: 75 LOW: 51

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter