AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 12TH: 77°
AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 12TH: 52°
SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:31 AM
SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 8:44 PM
Waking up to a quiet, yet cloudy start to Sunday in the Twin Tiers. Active weather moves in this afternoon. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will likely start in the Northern Tier due to strong instability. Severe weather threats in this area include damaging winds, which could lead to fallen trees and broken power lines. Chances of showers and storms increase in the Southern Tier during the evening hours. Highs reach near the mid 70’s. Overnight, a slight chance of showers, but mostly cloudy otherwise. Lows near the mid 50’s.
Dry and quiet start to the workweek. Cloud cover decreases throughout Monday morning and afternoon as high pressure slowly builds into the region. Highs reach the upper 70’s thanks to increasing sunshine. Overnight, cloud cover slightly increases, mainly in the Northern Tier. A slight chance of scattered showers may follow, but mostly cloudy otherwise. Lows near the mid 50’s.
Staying dry for Tuesday and Wednesday with dew points sitting comfortably in the 50’s. A chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms is likely near the end of the workweek as dew points rise near 70 and the actual temperature rises near the mid 80’s. Drying out for the next weekend as a strong cold front moves out of the region.
Have a great day!
SUNDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS/ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS
HIGH: 74 LOW: 57
MONDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS, DRIER CONDITIONS
HIGH: 79 LOW: 54
TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS
HIGH: 80 LOW: 56
WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, LATE-DAY SHOWERS
HIGH: 87 LOW: 64
THURSDAY: CHANCES SHOWERS AND ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS
HIGH: 86 LOW: 64
FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 82 LOW: 56
SATURDAY: SUNSHINE
HIGH: 75 LOW: 51
