AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 26TH: 81°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 26TH: 56°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:33 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 8:48 PM

Waking up to a mostly sunny and dry Sunday morning in the Twin Tiers. Temperatures start off in the low 60’s throughout the region and will rise to the low 90’s this afternoon. Our next active weather pattern hits the Twin Tiers by around 2 PM. This pattern is in the form of a cold front moving west to east from the Great Lakes. Showers and thunderstorms are associated with this front. A slight chance of damaging winds is also possible. Chances of rain and thunderstorms increase from around 40% to 80% overnight with lows in the low 60’s.

Showers linger Monday morning as the cold front moves out of the region. The greatest chances of rain continue moving out east. Rainfall totals could generally reach between 0.1″ and 0.5″ across the Twin Tiers. Drying out by Monday afternoon as high pressure builds into the region once again. Small, puffy clouds will be the main weather pattern for the rest of the day. Highs only reach the upper 70’s thanks to Sunday’s cold front. Overnight, passing clouds, but staying dry. Lows near the upper 40’s.

Dry and sunny weather continues until early Friday. Temperatures rise gradually from the 70’s to the low 90’s thanks to plenty of sunshine. Chances of showers return late Friday and into the next weekend.

SUNDAY: AFTERNOON SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 91 LOW: 62

MONDAY: LINGERING MORNING SHOWERS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 49

TUESDAY: SUNSHINE!

HIGH: 76 LOW: 52

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 81 LOW: 53

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 87 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS, LATE-DAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 90 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 58

