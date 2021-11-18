Showers linger Friday, dry start to weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 18TH 48°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 18TH: 30°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:01 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 4:44 PM

A cold front moving through the region Thursday bringing a round of rainfall to the area. Following the cold front, winds turn in favor of lake-effect showers through the overnight. Temperatures drop to near freezing for overnight lows, so expecting rain showers to turn to snow showers. Light accumulations possible, mainly into northwestern Steuben County where higher elevations could see near 1″ of snowfall into the morning hours.

Lingering lake-effect showers Friday before another area of high pressure builds into the region. Winds out of the northwest 10-20 mph with gusts of 25 mph or more at times. Highs near 40 degrees, but wind chill temperatures in the 30s for the afternoon. High pressure builds in for the overnight, which will decrease our cloud cover and dry us out. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Staying dry Saturday with high pressure in place. Moisture coming in at the mid and high-levels will lead to increasing clouds through the afternoon. Breezy and highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Building clouds overnight, but staying dry. Lows near 30 degrees. Chance for rain showers returns by late day Sunday and continues through the overnight. Highs into the low to mid 40s, then overnight lows near 40 degrees. Rain to snow showers continue Monday as temperatures drop. Windy with highs into the 40s. Overnight lows near 30 degrees. Lake-effect snow showers linger Tuesday. Staying windy with highs into the 30s. Drying out for midweek.

​​FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SHOWERS LINGER & WINDY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 23

SATURDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE & BREEZY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: CLOUDY & BREEZY. LATE DAY AND OVERNIGHT RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 38

MONDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LINGER & WINDY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY:MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 31

