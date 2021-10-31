Slight chance of lake-effect showers in the Twin Tiers Sunday, but drier weather returns this week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 31ST: 55°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 31ST: 33°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:39 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 6:03 PM

Waking up to a slightly rainy and cloudy start Sunday morning. Winds are in favor of isolated lake-effect showers during the morning and afternoon hours. The chances for these showers may last into the evening hours for portions of the Twin Tiers. Skies remain mostly cloudy for other portions of the region. Temperatures reaching the mid to upper 50s. Sunday night, mostly cloudy with breezy conditions as a weak cold front nears our area. Low temperatures tonight will be in the low 40’s.

Monday morning, chances for isolated showers continue. The weak cold front moves eastward outside the Twin Tiers Monday afternoon, leaving behind drier conditions and a sudden drop in temperatures. Monday’s high temperature will reach the low 50’s. Monday night, dry weather continues, but cloud cover increases. Temperatures drop to the upper 30’s.

Tuesday, the first wintry mix of the season may be possible as temperatures start off in the 30’s. Then, a chance of rain in the afternoon hours as temperatures climb back up into the 40’s. Wednesday, mostly sunny skies and high temperatures remaining slightly below-average. Thursday, mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 40’s. Highs remain in the 40’s heading into the end of the workweek.

SUNDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 42

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 53 LOW: 37

TUESDAY: WINTRY MIX POSSIBLE

HIGH: 48 LOW: 31

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 31

FRIDAY: CHANCE OF RAIN

HIGH: 49 LOW: 34

SATURDAY: CHANCE OF RAIN

HIGH: 49 LOW: 35

