Slightly warmer end to the weekend in the Twin Tiers

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 6TH: 35°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 6TH: 15°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:16 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 5:28 PM

Waking up to a chilly and dry Sunday with temperatures below zero. Wind speeds start off calm, but pick up 5 to 15 MPH later as a high pressure system moves out towards the northeast. This zone of high pressure will stay to our east and give the Twin Tiers southerly winds due to its circulation. Temperatures reach the low 30’s because of the southerly winds and sunshine providing warmth throughout the day. Sunday night, cloud cover increases as a weak warm front moves near the region from the Great Lakes. Lows drop to the mid 10’s.

Monday, cloud cover continues increasing due to a cold front that immediately follows the warm front from Sunday night. The clouds thicken as the day progresses and conditions warm up a bit more as the winds stay southerly. Highs in the upper 30’s. Monday night, the cold front starts passing through the region. Cloud cover lingers throughout the overnight hours. Lows drop to the upper 10’s.

Tuesday is slightly cooler due to the cold front that will then be out of the area. Highs only reach the low 30’s. A slight chance of lake-effect snow showers is possible as a low pressure system associated with the cold front moves out of the Great Lakes. Temperatures stay above average for the rest of the week, with the highest temperature reaching the low 40’s on Wednesday. Rain and snow chances could likely return by the end of the workweek.

Have a great day!

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, WARMING UP

HIGH: 31 LOW: 16

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CLOUD COVER INCREASES

HIGH: 38 LOW: 18

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SLIGHT CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 32 LOW: 9

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: CHANCE RAIN AND SNOW

HIGH: 39 LOW: 17

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 24

SATURDAY: CHANCE RAIN AND SNOW

HIGH: 37 LOW: 13

