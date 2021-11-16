Slightly warmer midweek, cold front moves through Thursday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 16TH 49°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 16TH: 30°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:59 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:45 PM

A weak area of high pressure helping us stay fairly quiet through Tuesday night. Decreasing clouds for the evening, turning mostly clear for the early overnight. Staying dry and cold with temperatures falling into the mid 20s to near 30 degrees.

Clouds quick to return Wednesday as moisture associated with a warm front moves into the region. A few sprinkles possible by late day, but most staying dry. Breezy southerly winds helping temperatures into the upper 40s to lower 50s for afternoon highs. Remaining cloudy overnight with sprinkles still possible. Lows into the mid to upper 40s.

Cold front moves through the region Thursday. Chance for rain showers increases by late morning and early afternoon, pushing across the Twin Tiers from west to east. Rainfall totals around 0.25″ or less. Ahead of the cold front, staying windy and temperatures reaching into the mid to upper 50s for highs. Following the cold front, winds turn in favor of lake-effect showers through the overnight. Temperatures drop to near freezing for overnight lows, so expecting rain showers to turn to snow showers. Lingering lake-effect Friday before another area of high pressure builds into the region. Highs near 40 degrees. High pressure keeping us dry Saturday. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance for both rain and snow showers returns Sunday and continues for early next week.

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. SPRINKLES POSSIBLE. BREEZY

HIGH: 52 LOW: 45

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 31

​​FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SHOWERS MAY LINGER & WINDY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 24

SATURDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 44 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 36

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 26

