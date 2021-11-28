Snow and rain in the Twin Tiers on Sunday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 28TH 43°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 28TH: 27°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:13 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 4:38 PM

Waking up to a snowy Sunday morning as a low pressure system lingers over the Great Lakes. The system is blowing in lake-effect snow showers, which could accumulate up to half an inch in many areas of the Twin Tiers. Mountainous areas may see snow accumulate to over an inch. A rain and snow mix is possible this afternoon as temperatures begin to rise. Highs reach the mid to upper 30’s. Tonight, chances of snow continue as another low pressure system carries snow from Lake Huron to our region. Snow will likely be spotty at that time. Temperatures drop to the mid to upper 20’s

Monday morning, spotty snow showers and cloudy skies continue. Monday afternoon, conditions dry up briefly with passing clouds as a high pressure system nears the region. Snowfall accumulations are likely to go up to 1 inch across the Twin Tiers, with the highest accumulations in areas with higher elevations. Monday night, passing clouds and lake-effect snow showers continue. Low temperatures in the low to mid 20’s.

Tuesday, scattered snow showers as another low pressure system moves in from the Great Lakes, which could bring snowfall accumulations to over an inch across the region. Highs Tuesday will reach the mid to upper 30’s. Wednesday, mostly cloudy with highs in the low 40’s. A slight warming trend and a frontal system will bring a chance of rain on Thursday. Snow chances return late Friday as temperatures drop back down to the low to mid 40’s. Highs stay in the low to mid 40’s for the end of the workweek.

​​SUNDAY: RAIN AND SNOW MIX, CLOUDY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 27

MONDAY: SNOW EARLY AND LATE

HIGH: 36 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: CHANCE OF RAIN

HIGH: 50 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: CHANCE OF SNOW LATE

HIGH: 44 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: CHANCE OF SNOW

HIGH: 43 LOW: 26

