Snow continues in the Twin Tiers Sunday night.

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 28TH 43°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 28TH: 27°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:13 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 4:38 PM

Chances for snow showers continue Sunday night as a low pressure system lingers over the Great Lakes. The system is blowing in lake-effect snow showers, which could accumulate up to half an inch in many areas of the Twin Tiers by Tuesday. A band of heavy snow will affect parts of Steuben and Chemung counties until 8:30 PM tonight. Mountainous areas may see snow accumulate to over an inch. Snow chances decrease to a just a stray shower overnight. Lows drop to the upper 20’s.

Monday morning, a stray snow shower as the low pressure system moves out of the region. Monday afternoon, conditions dry up briefly with passing clouds as a high pressure system nears the region. High temperatures reach the mid 30’s, which is lower than average thanks to a cold front from the previous night. Monday night, passing clouds and lake-effect snow shower chances continue. Low temperatures in the low to mid 20’s.

Tuesday, scattered snow showers as another low pressure system moves in from the Great Lakes, which could bring snowfall accumulations to over an inch across the region. Highs Tuesday will reach the mid to upper 30’s. Wednesday, mostly cloudy with highs in the low 40’s. A slight warming trend and a frontal system will bring a chance of rain on Thursday. Snow chances return late Friday as temperatures drop back down to the low to mid 40’s. Highs stay in the low to mid 40’s for the end of the workweek.

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF A STRAY SNOW SHOWER

HIGH: 35 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: MORNING SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: CHANCE OF RAIN, BREEZY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 31

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN

HIGH: 41 LOW: 27

​​SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SLIGHT CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 23

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SNOW

HIGH: 39 LOW: 28

