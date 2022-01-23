Snow showers in the Twin Tiers this afternoon, followed by a frigid Sunday night

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 23RD: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 23RD: 15°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:29 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 5:10 PM

Waking up to a cold and chilly Sunday morning with temperatures in the low 20’s despite the wind chill making it feel like the low 10’s. Mainly cloudy across the Twin Tiers until snow showers arrive late morning. Snowfall first hits Steuben County and then progresses in the afternoon as a cold front lifts lake-effect snow from Lake Erie and moves across the region. Areas closer to the lake could see snowfall amounts as high as 2 inches. High temperatures today reach the upper 20’s. Sunday night, mostly cloudy and low temperatures in the single digits as the cold front moves out of the area.

A relatively clear start on Monday until cloud cover builds up in response to a frontal system from the southwest. A warm front likely brings another chance of snow showers. Not as much snowfall is expected as the warm front results in chances of snow being more spread out across the region. Highs Monday reach the mid 20’s. Monday night, snow showers linger around in the area as the warm front slowly moves across the Twin Tiers. Lows drop to the low 20’s.

Snow showers linger into Tuesday until the low pressure system associated with the warm front moves into the northeast United States. Highs reach the low 30’s due to rising temperatures from the warm front. A cold front associated with the low pressure system quickly sweeps through the region Tuesday afternoon, resulting in low temperatures dropping back to the single digits. Drier conditions midweek with a chance of snow showers returning on Friday. Temperatures stay below freezing throughout the workweek.

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 27 LOW: 3

MONDAY: SNOW SHOWERS IN THE AFTERNOON

HIGH: 24 LOW: 20

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF LINGERING SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 30 LOW: 2

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 15 LOW: -5

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 25 LOW: 14

FRIDAY: CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 30 LOW: 12

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 21 LOW: 6

