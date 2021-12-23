Snow showers tonight in the Twin Tiers. Dry weather returns Friday morning

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 23rd: 35°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 23rd: 18°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:34 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 4:40 PM

Stray lake-effect snow showers this evening and overnight as a warm front lifts moisture into the region. Snowfall rates could be as high as half an inch in some areas, including the high elevations. Lows tonight drop to the upper 20’s.

Dry start to Friday with mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures may reach the mid 40’s as the Twin Tiers continues to get periods of sunshine during the afternoon. Friday night, a large swath of rain develops in the region as another frontal system moves through. A warm front will bring the chance for rain overnight and into the holiday. Lows in the mid 30’s.

Christmas morning, scattered rain showers continue after the warm front moves out. Rain could be moderate to heavy in some areas and amounts may reach as high as a quarter of an inch. Showers clear out in the middle of the afternoon as a cold front quickly sweeps through the region. Highs reach the upper 40’s. Christmas evening and night, mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries in the high elevations. This will happen as temperatures continue to drop. Lows in the low to mid 30’s. Sunday, dry weather returns with mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the low 40’s. Chances for rain and snow showers return in the next workweek. Highs will remain in the 40’s throughout the week.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE PM RAIN.

HIGH: 44 LOW: 35

​​SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SCATTERED RAIN SHOWERS.

HIGH: 48 LOW: 34

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. BREEZY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 27

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN/SNOW MIX EARLY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 31

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE PM SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 30

